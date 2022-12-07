Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy J7 is currently available in the market, there is a 16GB storage and 1.5GB RAM option for the Galaxy J7. The Samsung smartphone boasts amazing specifications and is relatively affordable.
White, black, and gold were the available color options for the Galaxy J7. The device’s internal components, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance are all highly acclaimed by Samsung aficionados.
The Galaxy J7 includes a single 13 MP back camera and a 5 MP front camera setup. The 5.5-inch Galaxy J7 display has a maximum resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The Galaxy J7 functions effectively thanks to the Snapdragon 615 Chipset and the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU.
The phone’s 3000 mAh battery provides power.
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-
|Dimension
|152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|Battery
|3000 mAh
|OS
|Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
|Memory
|16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB)
|Processor
|1.2 GHz Quad-Core, 1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
GPU: Adreno 405
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Display Size
|5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
|Display Colour
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
| Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600)
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|White, Black
|Entertainment
|FM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
