Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy J7  is currently available in the market, there is a 16GB storage and 1.5GB RAM option for the Galaxy J7. The Samsung smartphone boasts amazing specifications and is relatively affordable.

White, black, and gold were the available color options for the Galaxy J7. The device’s internal components, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance are all highly acclaimed by Samsung aficionados.

Advertisement

The Galaxy J7 includes a single 13 MP back camera and a 5 MP front camera setup. The 5.5-inch Galaxy J7 display has a maximum resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The Galaxy J7 functions effectively thanks to the Snapdragon 615 Chipset and the Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU.

The phone’s 3000 mAh battery provides power.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

 Dimension152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm
 Weight170 g
 Battery3000 mAh
 OSAndroid OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
 Memory16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB)
 Processor1.2 GHz Quad-Core1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
GPU: Adreno 405
 ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
 Display Size5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
 Display ColourSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
 Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
 4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600)
 BrowserHTML5
 ColorsWhite, Black
 EntertainmentFM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
 Camera13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP
 Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone
 Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
 MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan and features. Samsung Galaxy A12 is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Here are the Top Google searches in Pakistan in 2022
Here are the Top Google searches in Pakistan in 2022
Honor X9 price in Pakistan and features
Honor X9 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full features
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full features
Tesla launches Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Thailand
Tesla launches Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Thailand
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story