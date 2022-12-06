Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5 battery-friendly IPS LCD display .

13 MP main sensor captures high-quality photos quickly.

The phone has 3G, 4G LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, USB port, and audio jack.

Samsung released the Galaxy J7 with Prime characteristics. It’s price is affordable in Pakistan. The phone’s design and specs are up to date.

This device’s rounded corners indicate unplanned design. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5″ battery-friendly IPS LCD display with 1080 pixels to improve picture quality.

The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset combines snapdragon 615 and Exynos 7870 with an octa-core processor. 3GB of RAM makes the machine more reliable when multitasking.

Galaxy J7 Prime from Samsung has 16 GB of storage, but a micro SD card slot lets you expand the memory. 13 MP main sensor captures high-quality photos quickly.

Rare camera with auto- and touch-focus. Samsung J7 Prime offers an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If you commute, Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good pick.

A dual SIM network support is also active so you can use multiple networks at once. Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, USB port, and audio jack. J7 Prime’s Home button has a fingerprint scanner for further security.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan

The Samsung galaxy j7 prime price in Pakistan is Rs 28999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime specs

Build Android OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow) 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm 167 g Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa GPU Mali-T830MP2 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (market dependent) Memory Built-in 16GB built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8MP Camera , f/1.9 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent) Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk Battery Capacity 3300 mAh Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 84 hrs

