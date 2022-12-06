Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features
  • The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5 battery-friendly IPS LCD display .
  • 13 MP main sensor captures high-quality photos quickly.
  • The phone has 3G, 4G LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, USB port, and audio jack.
Samsung released the Galaxy J7 with Prime characteristics. It’s price is affordable in Pakistan.  The phone’s design and specs are up to date.

This device’s rounded corners indicate unplanned design. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5″ battery-friendly IPS LCD display with 1080 pixels to improve picture quality.

The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset combines snapdragon 615 and Exynos 7870 with an octa-core processor. 3GB of RAM makes the machine more reliable when multitasking.

Galaxy J7 Prime from Samsung has 16 GB of storage, but a micro SD card slot lets you expand the memory. 13 MP main sensor captures high-quality photos quickly.

Rare camera with auto- and touch-focus. Samsung J7 Prime offers an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If you commute, Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good pick.

A dual SIM network support is also active so you can use multiple networks at once. Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, USB port, and audio jack. J7 Prime’s Home button has a fingerprint scanner for further security.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan

The Samsung galaxy j7 prime price in Pakistan is Rs 28999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime specs

BuildAndroid OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
167 g
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Black, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetExynos 7870 Octa
GPUMali-T830MP2
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (market dependent)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8MP Camera, f/1.9
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent)
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk
BatteryCapacity3300 mAh
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 84 hrs

