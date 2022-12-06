Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and specifications. The brand-new Galaxy A03s, with...
Samsung released the Galaxy J7 with Prime characteristics. It’s price is affordable in Pakistan. The phone’s design and specs are up to date.
This device’s rounded corners indicate unplanned design. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5″ battery-friendly IPS LCD display with 1080 pixels to improve picture quality.
The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset combines snapdragon 615 and Exynos 7870 with an octa-core processor. 3GB of RAM makes the machine more reliable when multitasking.
Galaxy J7 Prime from Samsung has 16 GB of storage, but a micro SD card slot lets you expand the memory. 13 MP main sensor captures high-quality photos quickly.
Rare camera with auto- and touch-focus. Samsung J7 Prime offers an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If you commute, Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good pick.
A dual SIM network support is also active so you can use multiple networks at once. Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WI-FI, Bluetooth, USB port, and audio jack. J7 Prime’s Home button has a fingerprint scanner for further security.
The Samsung galaxy j7 prime price in Pakistan is Rs 28999/-
|Build
|Android OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
|151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|167 g
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Exynos 7870 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-T830MP2
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (market dependent)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8MP Camera, f/1.9
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 84 hrs
