Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.
  • 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen.
  • 4000 mAh battery is larger than before.
Samsung introduced Galaxy Note 9 with fair price in Pakistan. The leaked photos indicate the side bezels are practically gone and the famous edge on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is fascinating, but the phone still has certain Note 8-like features. Stylus Pen has more colours than before. Samsung Galaxy Note’s launch is nearing, and it may be earlier than last year. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are out, but the Galaxy Note 9 will add more fun to smartphones with its next-gen technologies. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung Note 9 has this technology after 2017 models bypassed it for unknown reasons. 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Bixby is now 2.0 on Galaxy Note 9. Face scanning improves device unlocking accuracy. 4000 mAh battery is larger than before. Note 9’s primary camera is 12 MP and the front camera is 8 MP. Improved camera sensor improves nighttime photos.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan is 129990/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
Dimensions161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight201 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMetallic copper, Lavender purple, Ocean blue, Midnight black, Alpine White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~514 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10 compliant, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128 GB Built-in, 6 GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesOIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6, AF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, ANT+ support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)
