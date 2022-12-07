Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen.

4000 mAh battery is larger than before.

Samsung introduced Galaxy Note 9 with fair price in Pakistan. The leaked photos indicate the side bezels are practically gone and the famous edge on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is fascinating, but the phone still has certain Note 8-like features. Stylus Pen has more colours than before. Samsung Galaxy Note’s launch is nearing, and it may be earlier than last year. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are out, but the Galaxy Note 9 will add more fun to smartphones with its next-gen technologies. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung Note 9 has this technology after 2017 models bypassed it for unknown reasons. 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Bixby is now 2.0 on Galaxy Note 9. Face scanning improves device unlocking accuracy. 4000 mAh battery is larger than before. Note 9’s primary camera is 12 MP and the front camera is 8 MP. Improved camera sensor improves nighttime photos.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan is 129990/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 201 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Metallic copper, Lavender purple, Ocean blue, Midnight black, Alpine White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Display Technology Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~514 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display Memory Built-in 128 GB Built-in, 6 GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6, AF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, ANT+ support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus ( Bluetooth integration) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)

