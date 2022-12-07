Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan with 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED...
Samsung introduced Galaxy Note 9 with fair price in Pakistan. The leaked photos indicate the side bezels are practically gone and the famous edge on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is fascinating, but the phone still has certain Note 8-like features. Stylus Pen has more colours than before. Samsung Galaxy Note’s launch is nearing, and it may be earlier than last year. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are out, but the Galaxy Note 9 will add more fun to smartphones with its next-gen technologies. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung Note 9 has this technology after 2017 models bypassed it for unknown reasons. 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Bixby is now 2.0 on Galaxy Note 9. Face scanning improves device unlocking accuracy. 4000 mAh battery is larger than before. Note 9’s primary camera is 12 MP and the front camera is 8 MP. Improved camera sensor improves nighttime photos.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan is 129990/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Metallic copper, Lavender purple, Ocean blue, Midnight black, Alpine White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~514 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10 compliant, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128 GB Built-in, 6 GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6, AF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, ANT+ support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)
