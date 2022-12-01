Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung unveiled S20 with fair price in Pakistan, and have same specs like S1.

Samsung Galaxy S20 has 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.

The phone’s back has four cameras, the squad’s main sensor is 12 megapixels.

It will use the Exynos 990 chipset. Both are top smartphone chipsets.

High-end RAM and processor boost the smartphone's processing performance.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, enough to hold large files. The Samsung S20 has a dedicated slot for expanding its storage up to 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy S20's storage is fine.

Samsung Galaxy S20 lenses and front-facing camera are unknown. 4000 mAh power the phone. The battery’s capacity is sufficient. Galaxy S20’s under-display fingerprint reader prevents unauthorised use.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 152 x 68 x 7.9mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging 9W

