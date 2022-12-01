Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & special features
  • Samsung unveiled S20 with fair price in Pakistan, and have same specs like S1.
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 has 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage.
  • The phone’s back has four cameras, the squad’s main sensor is 12 megapixels.
Samsung unveiled S20 with fair price in Pakistan, and have same specs like S11. It will use the Exynos 990 chipset. Both are top smartphone chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM and processor boost the smartphone’s processing performance.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, enough to hold large files. The Samsung S20 has a dedicated slot for expanding its storage up to 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy S20’s storage is fine. The phone’s back has four cameras. The squad’s main sensor is 12 megapixels, the newest in smartphone cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S20 lenses and front-facing camera are unknown. 4000 mAh power the phone. The battery’s capacity is sufficient. Galaxy S20’s under-display fingerprint reader prevents unauthorised use.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions152 x 68 x 7.9mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

