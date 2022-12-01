Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look
Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 FE with fair price in Pakistan Exynos...
Samsung unveiled S20 with fair price in Pakistan, and have same specs like S11. It will use the Exynos 990 chipset. Both are top smartphone chipsets.
Samsung Galaxy S20 has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM and processor boost the smartphone’s processing performance.
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, enough to hold large files. The Samsung S20 has a dedicated slot for expanding its storage up to 1 TB.
The Samsung Galaxy S20’s storage is fine. The phone’s back has four cameras. The squad’s main sensor is 12 megapixels, the newest in smartphone cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S20 lenses and front-facing camera are unknown. 4000 mAh power the phone. The battery’s capacity is sufficient. Galaxy S20’s under-display fingerprint reader prevents unauthorised use.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|152 x 68 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.