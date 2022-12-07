Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan ans specifications

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
A Chinese company called Infinix is releasing a new phone in its...
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available from Samsung. The price of a phone in Pakistan is fair. There are pictures of a new Samsung phone on the Internet. In 2021, the company launched its S21 series.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s SM8450 Snapdragon 820 Gen 1. The chipset in the phone is a top-of-the-line model that can handle high-end specs well. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers this chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch screen, which is good for users. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200. The screen is kept safe by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Adreno 730 GPU. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. This high-end RAM is used in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone’s chipset and RAM will make things easier for it to do.
The Samsung S22 Ultra has 256GB of storage built in, which is more than enough for life. The main sensor is 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide.
The 40-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to change your life. The ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen protects the phone from unauthorized use. IP68 water/dust resistance (up to 1.5 m for 30 minutes). The S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery. This phone has a lot of power and can be charged quickly at 25 W.
Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.