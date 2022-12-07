Advertisement
  • Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan ans specifications
Samsung S22 Ultra

  • The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available from Samsung.
  • The price of a phone in Pakistan is fair.
  • The S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available from Samsung. The price of a phone in Pakistan is fair. There are pictures of a new Samsung phone on the Internet. In 2021, the company launched its S21 series.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s SM8450 Snapdragon 820 Gen 1. The chipset in the phone is a top-of-the-line model that can handle high-end specs well. A 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor powers this chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch screen, which is good for users. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200. The screen is kept safe by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Adreno 730 GPU. The SoC has 12 GB of RAM. This high-end RAM is used in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone’s chipset and RAM will make things easier for it to do.

The Samsung S22 Ultra has 256GB of storage built in, which is more than enough for life. The main sensor is 108 megapixels broad, 10 megapixels periscope telephoto, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide.

The 40-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to change your life. The ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen protects the phone from unauthorized use. IP68 water/dust resistance (up to 1.5 m for 30 minutes). The S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery. This phone has a lot of power and can be charged quickly at 25 W.

Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-

Samsung S22 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
