Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Leaked Sony Xperia 20 renders highlight a few details regarding the future phone.
  • Sony’s Xperia 20 will have a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution.
  • SoC is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC will have 4 GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Sony revealed  Xperia 20 with fair price in Pakistan. Design is roughly the same, however specs are different from prior 10 series models.

Leaked Sony Xperia 20 renders highlight a few details regarding the future phone. The render displays two rear cameras and an LED flash.

Sony’s Xperia 20 will have a 12MP primary sensor and 12MP depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Sony Xperia 20 will have a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The Sony Xperia 20’s chipset is better than its preceding generations.

The SoC is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710. SoC will have 4 GB of RAM. The Sony 20 has 64GB of storage. Like its predecessor, it will enable microSD cards to boost the Sony Xperia’s 20 memory.

The 360-degree video also indicates that the bezels on the sides and bottom of the handset are tiny, but it is thick at the top because Sony Xperia 20 carries a loudspeaker and a front-facing camera. 157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm.

On the back of the phone is no fingerprint reader. The Xperia 20’s fingerprint reader is on the side. This manufacturer can best Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo in camera quality.

Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 20  price in Pakistan is Rs 54999/-

Sony Xperia 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Dimensions157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 710
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1234 x 2280 Pixels (~432 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], stereo sound rec., HDR)
FrontSingle Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

