Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan & special features

Sony introduced Xperia XZ with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone's design...
Sony revealed Xperia 20 with fair price in Pakistan. Design is roughly the same, however specs are different from prior 10 series models.
Leaked Sony Xperia 20 renders highlight a few details regarding the future phone. The render displays two rear cameras and an LED flash.
Sony’s Xperia 20 will have a 12MP primary sensor and 12MP depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera.
The Sony Xperia 20 will have a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The Sony Xperia 20’s chipset is better than its preceding generations.
The SoC is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710. SoC will have 4 GB of RAM. The Sony 20 has 64GB of storage. Like its predecessor, it will enable microSD cards to boost the Sony Xperia’s 20 memory.
The 360-degree video also indicates that the bezels on the sides and bottom of the handset are tiny, but it is thick at the top because Sony Xperia 20 carries a loudspeaker and a front-facing camera. 157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm.
On the back of the phone is no fingerprint reader. The Xperia 20’s fingerprint reader is on the side. This manufacturer can best Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo in camera quality.
The Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan is Rs 54999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Dimensions
|157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1234 x 2280 Pixels (~432 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], stereo sound rec., HDR)
|Front
|Single Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)
