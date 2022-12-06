Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan & special features

Leaked Sony Xperia 20 renders highlight a few details regarding the future phone.

Sony’s Xperia 20 will have a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution.

SoC is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC will have 4 GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Sony revealed Xperia 20 with fair price in Pakistan. Design is roughly the same, however specs are different from prior 10 series models.

Sony’s Xperia 20 will have a 12MP primary sensor and 12MP depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera.

The 360-degree video also indicates that the bezels on the sides and bottom of the handset are tiny, but it is thick at the top because Sony Xperia 20 carries a loudspeaker and a front-facing camera. 157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm.

On the back of the phone is no fingerprint reader. The Xperia 20’s fingerprint reader is on the side. This manufacturer can best Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo in camera quality.

Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 20 price in Pakistan is Rs 54999/-

Sony Xperia 20 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 157.8 x 68.9 x 8.14mm Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1234 x 2280 Pixels (~432 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], stereo sound rec., HDR) Front Single Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

