Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

The Tecno Camon 18T smartphone is now available in the market at fair price.The phone has a Full HD+ LCD screen that is 6.8 inches in size. The Mediatek G85 Chipset and 4 GB of RAM make up the phone brain.
The data was given a space of 128 GB. The battery can hold 5000 mAh and can be charged with 18W.
The Tecno Camon 18T also has three cameras, and the main one has 48 Megapixels. The other two sensors are both cameras with 2 Megapixels. You can take 48-megapixel selfies with the front camera. Everything works, though, when the manufacturer’s add-on is combined with Android 11.
The Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
