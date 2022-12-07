Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • The phone has a Full HD+ LCD screen that is 6.8 inches in size.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAH battery.
  • The Tecno Camon 18T also has three cameras.
The Tecno Camon 18T smartphone is now available in the market at fair price.The phone has a Full HD+ LCD screen that is 6.8 inches in size. The Mediatek G85 Chipset and 4 GB of RAM make up the phone brain.

The data was given a space of 128 GB. The battery can hold 5000 mAh and can be charged with 18W.

The Tecno Camon 18T also has three cameras, and the main one has 48 Megapixels. The other two sensors are both cameras with 2 Megapixels. You can take 48-megapixel selfies with the front camera. Everything works, though, when the manufacturer’s add-on is combined with Android 11.

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18T specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
