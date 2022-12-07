Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

The phone has a Full HD+ LCD screen that is 6.8 inches in size.

The Tecno Camon 18T smartphone is now available in the market at fair price.The phone has a Full HD+ LCD screen that is 6.8 inches in size. The Mediatek G85 Chipset and 4 GB of RAM make up the phone brain.

The data was given a space of 128 GB. The battery can hold 5000 mAh and can be charged with 18W.

The Tecno Camon 18T also has three cameras, and the main one has 48 Megapixels. The other two sensors are both cameras with 2 Megapixels. You can take 48-megapixel selfies with the front camera. Everything works, though, when the manufacturer’s add-on is combined with Android 11.

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18T specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W