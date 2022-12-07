Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement
  • The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88.
  • The screen size of the phone is 6.67 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.
  • A 5000 mAh gives the phone power.
Advertisement

The new Tecno Camon 19 will be released soon by the company. Tecno has made a new line of smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone, which will compete in the mid-range market, will be one of them.
The name of the next phone will be Tecno Camon 19. The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88.

The Octa-Core CPU, which is one of the newest mid-range chipsets, is in the Tecno Camon 19 phone.

The screen size of the phone is 6.67 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

A 5000 mAh gives the phone power.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of...

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F21 pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F21 pro price in Pakistan & specs
VPN is your best bet for unblocking YouTube videos
VPN is your best bet for unblocking YouTube videos
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story