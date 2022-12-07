Tesla launches Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Thailand

Advertisement
Two new electric Tesla vehicles have recently been formally unveiled in Thailand. The new vehicles include two of its well-known electric vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y, which are now up for orders (7th December 2022).

The well-known electric vehicle manufacturer recently unveiled its two models for the area, with the Model 3 pricing starting at 1,759,000 baht (approximately 50,115 US Dollars) and the Model Y pricing beginning at 1,959,000 baht (roughly 55,810 US Dollars). Additionally, the business has guaranteed that these cars would be delivered by the first quarter of 2023. New Supercharge service points that will be placed in the first quarter of 2019 are also something else Tesla plans to do.

According to official papers, the plan calls for expanding to 10 points by the end of 2023, with at least one installation being in the central areas. In terms of the EVs themselves, the Model 3 is an electric sedan with a top speed of 261 km/h and a maximum operational range of 681 km.

This vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3.3 seconds. The Model Y, on the other hand, is an electric SUV with a 623-kilometer maximum operational range. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

