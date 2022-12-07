Top 10 searched person on Google in Pakistan: 2022

Google has revealed its top search results for 2022.

Pakistan’s most popular person is Naseem Shah.

Bollywood star may rank among Pakistan’s top 10 searches in 2022.

Google has revealed its top search results for 2022 in a number of categories, including Pakistan’s most popular person.

Two foreigners and five domestic cricket players make up the top 10 ranking. Intriguingly, a Bollywood star may rank among Pakistan’s top 10 searches in 2022.

Pakistan’s Top 10 searched person on Google:

Naseem Shah

In Pakistan, right-arm sprinter Naseem Shah tops the list of people who have been searched the most. He has made headlines over the years for a variety of reasons, including his record-breaking performance in the Test series against Australia and his winning sixes against Afghanistan in the Asian Cup, as well as his mispronunciation of English language words and popularity among Indian actresses.

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf, a former Pakistani president, is the second most searched for person on Google Pakistan in 2022. His family members have denied the death-related rumors that surfaced earlier this year. He has long resided in the United Arab Emirates. He was in charge from 1999 to 2007.

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, a contentious author, is third on the list as a result of Google searches following a knife attack on him in the US.

Iftikhar Ahmad

Iftikhar Ahmad, a cricket player for Pakistan, is the fourth most searched for on Google in that country. He scored four sixes in a match against India during the T20 World Cup 2022 in October, smashing 51 off 34 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan

A Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman named Mohammad Rizwan won a number of awards for his outstanding year-round play.

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, came in sixth. He first gained notoriety in April of last year when PTI leader Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister by a vote of no confidence and he was elected as a joint candidate of the opposition alliance, PDM.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan, a Pakistani all-rounder, continued to come up in Google searches for both good and bad reasons. He received public backlash for missing crucial catches in the Asia Cup 2022 championship match against Sri Lanka. He also earned the distinction of being the top wicket-taker for Pakistan, though.

The eighth, ninth, and tenth most googled individuals in Pakistan are actress Amber Heard, cricketer Azhar Ali, and journalist Imran Riaz Khan, respectively.

