Top Google Searches In India In 2022

Google has released its “Year in Search 2022” report, which highlights topics that sparked interest and were frequently searched on the platform this year. The list, which is updated annually for different countries, reveals a significant shift in search trends in India. People searched for leisure, games, and other topics this year rather than coronavirus-related searches, which dominated the hot search list in 2021.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most sought sports event in India in 2022, topping the overall trending search results. It was followed by CoWIN, a government web platform that supports COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointments and issues digital vaccine certificates.

The FIFA World Cup, which began on November 20 in Qatar, was the third most searched trending topic in India. Sports events took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, a Bollywood blockbuster, was placed sixth, while KGF: Chapter 2 was ranked ninth.

The “near me” Google searches mirrored how Indians reacted to the dismissal of COVID-19 cases and the loosening of limitations. “Covid vaccine near me” was at the top of the list in both 2021 and 2022. However, the most popular “near me” searches this year included “swimming pool near me,” “water park near me,” “movies near me,” and other travel and outing-related topics. In comparison, last year’s searches included “COVID test near me,” “Oxygen cylinder near me,” and “COVID hospital near me.”

In 2022, Indians proved to be more interested in the newly created Agneepath plan for defence hopefuls, NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization), and NFT (non-fungible token), while the most searched inquiry last year was ‘What is a black fungus.’

The most googled individuals in India in 2022 included suspended BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma, who took top place. She was followed by Droupadi Murmu, the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and Lalit Modi.

