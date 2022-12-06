Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

This is the world’s first camera phone that can fly.

It also has four 200-megapixel cameras and an LED flashlight.

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999 in Pakistan.

Advertisement

It was shown how the Vivo Flying Camera Phone works. This is the world’s first camera phone that can fly.

It has a lot of great things about it. A Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999 in Pakistan.

It is also called the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone.

It also has four 200-megapixel cameras and an LED flashlight.

Also Read Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications The Nokia 105 4G is now available for sale. The Nokia 105...

Advertisement

Drone enthusiasts in Pakistan want to purchase a Vivo drone camera phone with good specs for Rs. 207,999.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is RS 207,999

Vivo Drone Camera Phone specifications

General Advertisement Released 15 August, 2022 Status Coming Soon Price 207999 Advertisement Design

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Advertisement Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO Advertisement