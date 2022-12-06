Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Drone Camera Phone

Advertisement
  • This is the world’s first camera phone that can fly.
  • It also has four 200-megapixel cameras and an LED flashlight.
  • The Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999 in Pakistan.
Advertisement

It was shown how the Vivo Flying Camera Phone works. This is the world’s first camera phone that can fly.

It has a lot of great things about it. A Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999 in Pakistan.

It is also called the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone.

It also has four 200-megapixel cameras and an LED flashlight.

Also Read

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Nokia 105 4G is now available for sale. The Nokia 105...

Advertisement

Drone enthusiasts in Pakistan want to purchase a Vivo drone camera phone with good specs for Rs. 207,999.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is RS 207,999

Vivo Drone Camera Phone  specifications

General

Advertisement
Released15 August, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Price207999
Advertisement

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Advertisement

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after 'Hardcore' weekend
Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after 'Hardcore' weekend
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story