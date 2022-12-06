Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications
It was shown how the Vivo Flying Camera Phone works. This is the world’s first camera phone that can fly.
It has a lot of great things about it. A Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999 in Pakistan.
It is also called the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone.
It also has four 200-megapixel cameras and an LED flashlight.
Drone enthusiasts in Pakistan want to purchase a Vivo drone camera phone with good specs for Rs. 207,999.
|Released
|15 August, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Price
|207999
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.9”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
