vivo flying camera phone price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding features.

In Pakistan, the phone costs RS 207,999.

There is a 200-megapixel quad camera setup.

Advertisement

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED flashlight, there is a 200-megapixel quad camera setup. Drone enthusiasts want to get their hands on a Vivo drone camera phone price in Pakistan with a reasonable price of Rs 207,999 Pakistan and good specifications.

Vivo flying camera phone Detail Specification

General Released 15 August, 2022 Status Coming Soon Price 207999 Design

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Network

Advertisement Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Advertisement Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Advertisement Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Advertisement Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO Also Read Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs The Vivo V23 series is now available in a Pro form in... Advertisement

Advertisement