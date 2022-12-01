vivo flying camera phone price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
The Vivo V23 series is now available in a Pro form in...
Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED flashlight, there is a 200-megapixel quad camera setup. Drone enthusiasts want to get their hands on a Vivo drone camera phone price in Pakistan with a reasonable price of Rs 207,999 Pakistan and good specifications.
|Released
|15 August, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Price
|207999
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.