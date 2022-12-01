vivo flying camera phone price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding features.
  • In Pakistan, the phone costs RS 207,999.
  • There is a 200-megapixel quad camera setup.
Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED flashlight, there is a 200-megapixel quad camera setup. Drone enthusiasts want to get their hands on a Vivo drone camera phone price in Pakistan with a reasonable price of Rs 207,999 Pakistan and good specifications.

Vivo flying camera phone Detail Specification

General

Released15 August, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Price207999

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO

