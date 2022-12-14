Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo is going to launch V24 Pro with fair price in Pakistan

It will be powered by a massive 4300 mAh non-replaceable battery.

Vivo V24 Pro will run the latest version of Android with MediaTek MT6893 processor.

Advertisement

Vivo is going to launch V24 Pro with fair price in Pakistan, with its cutting-edge processor and the latest version of Android, is a great smartphone option. As of Android version 12, the phone will run efficiently.

Then you can take advantage of the top-tier MediaTek MT6893 chipset, which can handle demanding games and ensures that your apps launch quickly. Now, at long last, the Mali-G77 MC9 central processing unit is competitively priced. It is well-known that this GPU can handle all graphical needs with ease.

The Vivo V24 Pro’s screen measures in at 6.56 inches and features an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a single punch hole for the front-facing camera. The set is also expected to have a PPI density of 398 and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

In addition to Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C, the Vivo V24 is rumoured to have 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It’s possible that voice and video calls will work over 5G networks.

Advertisement

The phone will have a 64 megapixel, 8 megapixel, and 2 megapixel camera with an LED flash located on the back for taking stunning portraits. The dual front-facing cameras will have a combined resolution of 50 megapixels (MP) and eight million pixels (MP).

Panorama, Auto Flash, High Dynamic Range, and Digital Zoom are some additional back-camera features. Dual SIM, dual standby, and up to 5G network band compatibility are just some of the features of this phone.

Lifespan of Battery: The smartphone will be powered by a massive, powerful 4300 mAh non-replaceable battery. In terms of colour options, the Vivo V24 Pro will most likely be made available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V24 Pro specs

Advertisement Launch StatusComing Soon Advertisement Display Advertisement TechnologyAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)

Size6.56 inches

Resolution1080 x 2376 pixels Advertisement Memory Advertisement Built-in128GB/256GB Built-in, 8GB/12GB RAM

CardNo Advertisement Camera Rear108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 120?, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Advertisement FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF 8 MP, f/2.3, 105? (ultrawide) HDR [email protected], [email protected] Advertisement Body Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm

Advertisement Weight171 g

SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement Platform OSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12

Advertisement CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)

GPUMali-G77 MC9 Advertisement Battery Advertisement CapacityLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

ChargingFast charging 44W Advertisement Colours ColoursSunshine Gold and Stardust Black Advertisement Advertisement Network 2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1& SIM 2

3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G Band1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41

Advertisement 5G Band1, 3, 5, 8, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Advertisement Sound SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic Advertisement Advertisement Comms WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go Advertisement Advertisement Features SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8 inches screen. The phone has an...

Advertisement