Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Vivo is going to launch V24 Pro with fair price in Pakistan
  • It will be powered by a massive 4300 mAh non-replaceable battery.
  • Vivo V24 Pro will run the latest version of Android with MediaTek MT6893 processor.
Advertisement

Vivo is going to launch V24 Pro with fair price in Pakistan, with its cutting-edge processor and the latest version of Android, is a great smartphone option. As of Android version 12, the phone will run efficiently.

Then you can take advantage of the top-tier MediaTek MT6893 chipset, which can handle demanding games and ensures that your apps launch quickly. Now, at long last, the Mali-G77 MC9 central processing unit is competitively priced. It is well-known that this GPU can handle all graphical needs with ease.

 

The Vivo V24 Pro’s screen measures in at 6.56 inches and features an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a single punch hole for the front-facing camera. The set is also expected to have a PPI density of 398 and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

 

In addition to Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C, the Vivo V24 is rumoured to have 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It’s possible that voice and video calls will work over 5G networks.

Advertisement

 

The phone will have a 64 megapixel, 8 megapixel, and 2 megapixel camera with an LED flash located on the back for taking stunning portraits. The dual front-facing cameras will have a combined resolution of 50 megapixels (MP) and eight million pixels (MP).

Panorama, Auto Flash, High Dynamic Range, and Digital Zoom are some additional back-camera features. Dual SIM, dual standby, and up to 5G network band compatibility are just some of the features of this phone.

Lifespan of Battery: The smartphone will be powered by a massive, powerful 4300 mAh non-replaceable battery. In terms of colour options, the Vivo V24 Pro will most likely be made available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V24 Pro specs

Advertisement

Launch

  • StatusComing Soon
Advertisement

Display

    Advertisement
  • TechnologyAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
  • Size6.56 inches
  • Resolution1080 x 2376 pixels
Advertisement

Memory

    Advertisement
  • Built-in128GB/256GB Built-in, 8GB/12GB RAM
  • CardNo
Advertisement

Camera

  • Rear108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 120?, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Advertisement
  • FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
  • Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF 8 MP, f/2.3, 105? (ultrawide) HDR [email protected], [email protected]
Advertisement

Body

  • Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
    • Advertisement
  • Weight171 g
  • SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement

Platform

  • OSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12
    • Advertisement
  • CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
  • GPUMali-G77 MC9
Advertisement

Battery

    Advertisement
  • CapacityLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
  • ChargingFast charging 44W
Advertisement

Colours

  • ColoursSunshine Gold and Stardust Black
    • Advertisement
Advertisement

Network

  • 2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1& SIM 2
  • 3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
  • 4G Band1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
    • Advertisement
  • 5G Band1, 3, 5, 8, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
Advertisement

Sound

  • SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comms

  • WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
  • GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
  • USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
    • Advertisement
Advertisement

Features

  • SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8 inches screen. The phone has an...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story