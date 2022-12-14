Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y33T has a 6.8 inches screen. The phone has an...
Vivo is going to launch V24 Pro with fair price in Pakistan, with its cutting-edge processor and the latest version of Android, is a great smartphone option. As of Android version 12, the phone will run efficiently.
Then you can take advantage of the top-tier MediaTek MT6893 chipset, which can handle demanding games and ensures that your apps launch quickly. Now, at long last, the Mali-G77 MC9 central processing unit is competitively priced. It is well-known that this GPU can handle all graphical needs with ease.
The Vivo V24 Pro’s screen measures in at 6.56 inches and features an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a single punch hole for the front-facing camera. The set is also expected to have a PPI density of 398 and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
In addition to Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C, the Vivo V24 is rumoured to have 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It’s possible that voice and video calls will work over 5G networks.
The phone will have a 64 megapixel, 8 megapixel, and 2 megapixel camera with an LED flash located on the back for taking stunning portraits. The dual front-facing cameras will have a combined resolution of 50 megapixels (MP) and eight million pixels (MP).
Panorama, Auto Flash, High Dynamic Range, and Digital Zoom are some additional back-camera features. Dual SIM, dual standby, and up to 5G network band compatibility are just some of the features of this phone.
Lifespan of Battery: The smartphone will be powered by a massive, powerful 4300 mAh non-replaceable battery. In terms of colour options, the Vivo V24 Pro will most likely be made available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.
The Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan expected to be Rs. 119,999/-
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.