Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and features

Articles
  • Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo launched the new Vivo V26 Pro in Pakistan at a competitive pricing. The smartphone’s specifications are amazing. A smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM is accessible to middle class consumers.

On the Vivo V26 Pro, which runs Android v12, you could be able to do things like play games, listen to music, watch movies, and other things without worrying about running out of battery.

Also check: Latest Prize bond draw Schedule 2023 State bank of Pakistan

The Vivo smartphone has a single rear camera. For taking realistic photographs, 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras are offered. The Vivo V26 Pro includes a 32 MP selfie camera.

On the 6.7-inch (17.02 cm), 1080 x 2400-pixel Vivo V26 Pro display, you may play games and watch movies. The Vivo V26 Pro may also have an Octa core (3.05 GHz Single Core Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz Tri Core Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz Quad Core Cortex A510) for effective multitasking..

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro Specifications

BrandVivo
ModelV26 Pro
Operating SystemAndroid v12
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP
Design (1)
ColoursBlack, Gold

Display (8)

Screen Size6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
Bezelless DisplayYes, with punch-hole display
Pixel Density393 ppi
Display TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Touch ScreenYes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Performance (5)

ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000
ProcessorOcta core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Architecture64 bit
GraphicsMali-G710 MP10
Ram12 GB
Storage (1)
Internal Memory256 GB
Camera (10)

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes, LED Flash
Image Resolution9000 x 7000 Pixels
SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control
Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Video RecordingYes
Front Camera Resolution32 MP, Primary Camera
Battery (4)
Capacity4800 mAh
TypeLi-Polymer
Quick ChargingYes, Fast, 100W
Usb TypecYes
Network Connectivity (11)

Network Support5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
VolteYes
Sim 14G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Sim 24G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Wifi802.11, b/g/n
Wifi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3
Gpswith A-GPS, Glonass
NfcYes
Usb ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
Multimedia (2)
LoudspeakerYes
Audio JackUSB Type-C
Special Features (3)

Fingerprint SensorYes
Fingerprint Sensor PositionOn-Screen
Other SensorsLight sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Warranty (1)
Warranty1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include...

