Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and features

Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo launched the new Vivo V26 Pro in Pakistan at a competitive pricing. The smartphone’s specifications are amazing. A smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM is accessible to middle class consumers.

On the Vivo V26 Pro, which runs Android v12, you could be able to do things like play games, listen to music, watch movies, and other things without worrying about running out of battery.

Advertisement

Also check: Latest Prize bond draw Schedule 2023 State bank of Pakistan

The Vivo smartphone has a single rear camera. For taking realistic photographs, 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras are offered. The Vivo V26 Pro includes a 32 MP selfie camera.

On the 6.7-inch (17.02 cm), 1080 x 2400-pixel Vivo V26 Pro display, you may play games and watch movies. The Vivo V26 Pro may also have an Octa core (3.05 GHz Single Core Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz Tri Core Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz Quad Core Cortex A510) for effective multitasking..

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro Specifications

Brand Vivo Model V26 Pro Operating System Android v12 Sim Slots Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Fingerprint Sensor Yes Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP

Design (1)

Advertisement Colours Black, Gold Display (8) Advertisement Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels Aspect Ratio 20:9 Bezelless Display Yes, with punch-hole display Pixel Density 393 ppi Display Type AMOLED Refresh Rate 120 Hz Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Advertisement Performance (5) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Architecture 64 bit Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Ram 12 GB Storage (1) Internal Memory 256 GB Advertisement Camera (10) Camera Setup Single Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP Auto Focus Yes Flash Yes, LED Flash Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Shooting Modes Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Camera Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Video Recording Yes Front Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Advertisement Battery (4) Advertisement Capacity 4800 mAh Type Li-Polymer Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 100W Usb Typec Yes Advertisement Network Connectivity (11) Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network Support 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Volte Yes Sim 1 4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available Sim 2 4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available Wifi 802.11, b/g/n Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 Gps with A-GPS, Glonass Nfc Yes Usb Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Advertisement Multimedia (2) Loudspeaker Yes Audio Jack USB Type-C Advertisement Special Features (3) Fingerprint Sensor Yes Fingerprint Sensor Position On-Screen Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Warranty (1) Advertisement Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Also Read Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement