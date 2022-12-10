Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and features

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
Vivo is about to launch the X90 Pro series, which will include...
Vivo launched the new Vivo V26 Pro in Pakistan at a competitive pricing. The smartphone’s specifications are amazing. A smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM is accessible to middle class consumers.
On the Vivo V26 Pro, which runs Android v12, you could be able to do things like play games, listen to music, watch movies, and other things without worrying about running out of battery.
The Vivo smartphone has a single rear camera. For taking realistic photographs, 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras are offered. The Vivo V26 Pro includes a 32 MP selfie camera.
On the 6.7-inch (17.02 cm), 1080 x 2400-pixel Vivo V26 Pro display, you may play games and watch movies. The Vivo V26 Pro may also have an Octa core (3.05 GHz Single Core Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz Tri Core Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz Quad Core Cortex A510) for effective multitasking..
Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|V26 Pro
|Operating System
|Android v12
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Colours
|Black, Gold
Display (8)
|Screen Size
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Bezelless Display
|Yes, with punch-hole display
|Pixel Density
|393 ppi
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Performance (5)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Processor
|Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
|Architecture
|64 bit
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Ram
|12 GB
|Internal Memory
|256 GB
Camera (10)
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, LED Flash
|Image Resolution
|9000 x 7000 Pixels
|Settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|Shooting Modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|Camera Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Front Camera Resolution
|32 MP, Primary Camera
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Type
|Li-Polymer
|Quick Charging
|Yes, Fast, 100W
|Usb Typec
|Yes
Network Connectivity (11)
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network Support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Volte
|Yes
|Sim 1
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Sim 2
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Wifi
|802.11, b/g/n
|Wifi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Gps
|with A-GPS, Glonass
|Nfc
|Yes
|Usb Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Audio Jack
|USB Type-C
Special Features (3)
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Fingerprint Sensor Position
|On-Screen
|Other Sensors
|Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
