Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that supports Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

This flagship phone boasts a triple camera setup in the back with resolutions of 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP.

It also includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Advertisement

Vivo brings V27 Pro with affordable price in Pakiatan. According to recent rumours, the business is developing a new series that could premiere in a few months. We’ll be talking about Vivo’s V27 Pro, the Pro version of the series, today.

The smartphone has a big AMOLED screen, a 108MP camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery, among other desirable features. Notable upgrades of this Vivo V27 Pro include a main camera sensor with 108 megapixels and a super fast charger that can charge the phone in just 120 seconds.

This flagship phone boasts a triple camera setup in the back with resolutions of 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, but the front-facing camera can only muster 32 MP thanks to having just one sensor.

The new Vivo V27 Pro has a larger 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that supports Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A rapid fingerprint scanner is also included in, this time under the screen.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa Core CPU in the Vivo V27 Pro allow for lightning-fast performance without sacrificing smoothness. It also includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

The larger 5000 mAh battery cell in the new V27 Pro is compatible with ultra-fast charging at 120 W, allowing it to recharge in a matter of minutes. The business has not yet announced when this smartphone will be released, however current reports suggest it will be available sometime in 2023. When Vivo unveils the V27 Pro, it will give Samsung and other competitors a run for their money.

Advertisement

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Plus GPU ARM Mali-G710 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W

Also Read Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specifications Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Features. Vivo Y33s is now available...