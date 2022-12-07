Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo brings V27 Pro with affordable price in Pakiatan. According to recent rumours, the business is developing a new series that could premiere in a few months. We’ll be talking about Vivo’s V27 Pro, the Pro version of the series, today.

The smartphone has a big AMOLED screen, a 108MP camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery, among other desirable features. Notable upgrades of this Vivo V27 Pro include a main camera sensor with 108 megapixels and a super fast charger that can charge the phone in just 120 seconds.

This flagship phone boasts a triple camera setup in the back with resolutions of 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP, but the front-facing camera can only muster 32 MP thanks to having just one sensor.

The new Vivo V27 Pro has a larger 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that supports Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A rapid fingerprint scanner is also included in, this time under the screen.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa Core CPU in the Vivo V27 Pro allow for lightning-fast performance without sacrificing smoothness. It also includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

The larger 5000 mAh battery cell in the new V27 Pro is compatible with ultra-fast charging at 120 W, allowing it to recharge in a matter of minutes. The business has not yet announced when this smartphone will be released, however current reports suggest it will be available sometime in 2023. When Vivo unveils the V27 Pro, it will give Samsung and other competitors a run for their money.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 9000 Plus
GPUARM Mali-G710
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W

