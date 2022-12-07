Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y20s is an upgrade with several new features and a strong configuration.

New smartphone runs Android 10.0.

It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels

Advertisement

Vivo will shortly launch Y20s. Third-generation Y20 smartphone. Vivo introduced Y20 in August 2020 and Y20i and Y20s in September 2020. Three mid-range mobile devices were designed. The specs are similar. Vivo’s Y20s is an upgrade with several new features and a strong configuration. New smartphone runs Android 10.0. Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 will power the upcoming Vivo Y20s. This is a powerful mid-range chipset.

The device contains Adreno 610 and an Octa-core processor. The Vivo crisp Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. 720 x 1600 pixels is the best resolution in this class. Vivo’s Y20s has a three-lens rear camera configuration. The Y20s has a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third lens.

The Y20s’s three vertically oriented lenses and LED flash are centred. 8 MP front-facing camera captures great selfies. RAM comes in 4GB and 6GB versions. Y20s has huge internal storage. 128 GB of internal storage lets users save a lot of data on their smartphones. Vivo’s Y20s sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Vivo Y20s has a 5000 mAh battery, which is sufficient for this range. This smartphone will outlast Samsung and others.

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Purist Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W