Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera
Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Articles
Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y22 arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch.
  • The 4GB + 64GB edition of the phone has been launched.
  • The back of the Vivo Y22 boasts a big glass with black accents.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y22, a low-cost entry, arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch. That’s true, the phone has arrived in Pakistan and is available for purchase in a number of retail locations throughout the country. Here is a detailed report on its cost, variations, color choices, and specifications.

Only a 4GB + 64GB edition of the phone has been released in Pakistan, which is a little disappointing given the cost. The box-packed phone costs roughly 48,000 rupees in the retail market and 46,300 rupees via Vivo dealers. One cannot but but be dubious of the Y22’s spec sheet given its not-so-subtle price tag.

The back of the Vivo Y22 boasts a big glass with black accents that holds two enormous lenses. But that’s only for show; the 50MP primary camera is the only one to benefit from the large lens. The other is a meagre auxiliary sensor with 2MP resolution. Its chassis features a bar-like shape with rounded corners and sharply right-angled edges.

A 6.55-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with a meagre 60Hz refresh rate, 720p resolution, and an average screen-to-body ratio of 82.4% can be found on the front of the most recent Y Vivo smartphone. The top of the screen is obtrusively melted into by Vivo’s signature V-notch.

The brand-new Y22 includes a MediaTek mid-range Helio G85 CPU with a stable clock speed of 2.0GHz and an integrated Mali-G52 graphics chip for gaming. To keep the CPU fueled, the chassis houses a typical 5000mAh battery with an 18W charging rating.

An 8MP selfie camera is located below the notch. A power-key incorporated biometric for security is located on the right edge, while a Type-C 2.0 connector and 3.5mm jack are located at the bottom. The IP54 rating of the Vivo Y22 makes it resistant to small splashes. By default, Android 12 OS is installed. Users are more drawn to the Vivo Y21 pricing in Pakistan due to its present outrageous price tag of 4+64 GB, whereas the legatee is certain to face harsh criticism.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Vivo Y20 is something you can buy. The price of this...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story