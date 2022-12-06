Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Vivo Y22 arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch.

The 4GB + 64GB edition of the phone has been launched.

The back of the Vivo Y22 boasts a big glass with black accents.

The Vivo Y22, a low-cost entry, arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch. That’s true, the phone has arrived in Pakistan and is available for purchase in a number of retail locations throughout the country. Here is a detailed report on its cost, variations, color choices, and specifications.

Only a 4GB + 64GB edition of the phone has been released in Pakistan, which is a little disappointing given the cost. The box-packed phone costs roughly 48,000 rupees in the retail market and 46,300 rupees via Vivo dealers. One cannot but but be dubious of the Y22’s spec sheet given its not-so-subtle price tag.

The back of the Vivo Y22 boasts a big glass with black accents that holds two enormous lenses. But that’s only for show; the 50MP primary camera is the only one to benefit from the large lens. The other is a meagre auxiliary sensor with 2MP resolution. Its chassis features a bar-like shape with rounded corners and sharply right-angled edges.

A 6.55-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with a meagre 60Hz refresh rate, 720p resolution, and an average screen-to-body ratio of 82.4% can be found on the front of the most recent Y Vivo smartphone. The top of the screen is obtrusively melted into by Vivo’s signature V-notch.

The brand-new Y22 includes a MediaTek mid-range Helio G85 CPU with a stable clock speed of 2.0GHz and an integrated Mali-G52 graphics chip for gaming. To keep the CPU fueled, the chassis houses a typical 5000mAh battery with an 18W charging rating.

An 8MP selfie camera is located below the notch. A power-key incorporated biometric for security is located on the right edge, while a Type-C 2.0 connector and 3.5mm jack are located at the bottom. The IP54 rating of the Vivo Y22 makes it resistant to small splashes. By default, Android 12 OS is installed. Users are more drawn to the Vivo Y21 pricing in Pakistan due to its present outrageous price tag of 4+64 GB, whereas the legatee is certain to face harsh criticism.

