Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Vivo Y22 is now available in the market.

The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone from the Y-Series.

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD

Advertisement

The Vivo Y22 is a low-cost smartphone from the Y-Series.The Vivo Y22 can be bought right now.

The Vivo is the company’s new Y-series smartphone. A smartphone is now on the market. The phone, which will be called the Vivo Y22, is one that doesn’t cost too much.

The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, runs the new Vivo Y22 smartphone.

It has a processor with eight cores.

Also Read Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications This is the world's first camera phone that can fly. It also...

Advertisement

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a 720 x 1600-pixel full-HD screen.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W