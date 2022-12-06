Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y22

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y22 is now available in the market.
  • The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone from the Y-Series.
  • The Vivo Y22 has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD
Advertisement

The Vivo Y22 is a low-cost smartphone from the Y-Series.The Vivo Y22 can be bought right now.

The Vivo is the company’s new Y-series smartphone. A smartphone is now on the market. The phone, which will be called the Vivo Y22, is one that doesn’t cost too much.

The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, runs the new Vivo Y22 smartphone.

It has a processor with eight cores.

Also Read

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

This is the world's first camera phone that can fly. It also...

Advertisement

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a 720 x 1600-pixel full-HD screen.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 38,999.

Vivo Y22  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix note 10 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Infinix note 10 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after 'Hardcore' weekend
Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after 'Hardcore' weekend
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story