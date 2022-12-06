Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications
The Vivo Y22 is a low-cost smartphone from the Y-Series.The Vivo Y22 can be bought right now.
The Vivo is the company’s new Y-series smartphone. A smartphone is now on the market. The phone, which will be called the Vivo Y22, is one that doesn’t cost too much.
The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the newest smartphone chipsets, runs the new Vivo Y22 smartphone.
It has a processor with eight cores.
The Vivo Y22 has a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a 720 x 1600-pixel full-HD screen.
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
