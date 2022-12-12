Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
vivo y22 price in Pakistan & special features

vivo y22 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The Y22 from Vivo features a dual camera system.
  • There will be a 50 megapixel, 2 megapixel primary sensor in the smartphone.
  • A high-resolution 8-megapixel front-facing camera is among the features of the Y22 that promises to make self-portraiture easier.
Advertisement

Y22 from Vivo has just been released with fair price in Pakistan. Another smartphone in the Y series is currently in development at the firm. The upcoming smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y22, will be an affordable option.

The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the most cutting-edge chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one. The next new Vivo Y22 is powered by an Octa-Core processor.

The new Vivo Y22 will sport a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, and its screen size, at 6.5 inches, makes it a large-screen smartphone. This forthcoming gadget also features a Mali-G52 graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a generous 4 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for its needs. You can expect lightning-fast performance from your Vivo Y22 thanks to its massive amount of RAM. Since this Vivo phone offers 64 GB of storage space, you may literally store as much information as you want.

The Y22 from Vivo features a dual camera system. There will be a 50 megapixel, 2 megapixel primary sensor in the smartphone. A high-resolution 8-megapixel front-facing camera is among the features of the Y22 that promises to make self-portraiture a more convenient and enjoyable experience.

The Y22’s side-mounted sensor will restrict access to its data to only those with proper authorization. In order to keep the Y22 running, a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery, which is quite large, will be installed.

Advertisement

This battery will provide more than a day’s worth of power. In addition, a rapid 18W charging feature is available. The Y22 from Vivo is an Android 12 smartphone. Once the Vivo Y22 is released, it will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights a run for their money.

vivo y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

vivo y22 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~262 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V26 Pro has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story