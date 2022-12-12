vivo y22 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Y22 from Vivo has just been released with fair price in Pakistan. Another smartphone in the Y series is currently in development at the firm. The upcoming smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y22, will be an affordable option.
The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the most cutting-edge chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one. The next new Vivo Y22 is powered by an Octa-Core processor.
The new Vivo Y22 will sport a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, and its screen size, at 6.5 inches, makes it a large-screen smartphone. This forthcoming gadget also features a Mali-G52 graphics processing unit.
The smartphone has a generous 4 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for its needs. You can expect lightning-fast performance from your Vivo Y22 thanks to its massive amount of RAM. Since this Vivo phone offers 64 GB of storage space, you may literally store as much information as you want.
The Y22 from Vivo features a dual camera system. There will be a 50 megapixel, 2 megapixel primary sensor in the smartphone. A high-resolution 8-megapixel front-facing camera is among the features of the Y22 that promises to make self-portraiture a more convenient and enjoyable experience.
The Y22’s side-mounted sensor will restrict access to its data to only those with proper authorization. In order to keep the Y22 running, a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery, which is quite large, will be installed.
This battery will provide more than a day’s worth of power. In addition, a rapid 18W charging feature is available. The Y22 from Vivo is an Android 12 smartphone. Once the Vivo Y22 is released, it will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights a run for their money.
The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
