vivo y22 price in Pakistan & special features

Y22 from Vivo has just been released with fair price in Pakistan. Another smartphone in the Y series is currently in development at the firm. The upcoming smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y22, will be an affordable option.

The Mediatek Helio G85, one of the most cutting-edge chipsets for smartphones, will provide the juice for this one. The next new Vivo Y22 is powered by an Octa-Core processor.

The new Vivo Y22 will sport a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, and its screen size, at 6.5 inches, makes it a large-screen smartphone. This forthcoming gadget also features a Mali-G52 graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a generous 4 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for its needs. You can expect lightning-fast performance from your Vivo Y22 thanks to its massive amount of RAM. Since this Vivo phone offers 64 GB of storage space, you may literally store as much information as you want.

The Y22 from Vivo features a dual camera system. There will be a 50 megapixel, 2 megapixel primary sensor in the smartphone. A high-resolution 8-megapixel front-facing camera is among the features of the Y22 that promises to make self-portraiture a more convenient and enjoyable experience.

The Y22’s side-mounted sensor will restrict access to its data to only those with proper authorization. In order to keep the Y22 running, a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery, which is quite large, will be installed.

This battery will provide more than a day’s worth of power. In addition, a rapid 18W charging feature is available. The Y22 from Vivo is an Android 12 smartphone. Once the Vivo Y22 is released, it will give Samsung and other tech heavyweights a run for their money.

vivo y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

vivo y22 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~262 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X ( dust ), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

