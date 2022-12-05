Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Articles
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
  • The screen on the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • It has an Octa-Core GPU and a Mali-G52 GPU.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y33s can now be bought in stores. Vivo will make a new phone in the Y series.

The Vivo Y33s will be the first phone made by the company. In the middle, there will be a phone.

The Helio G80 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset on the market right now, will run the new phone.

It has an Octa-Core GPU and a Mali-G52 GPU.

The screen on the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo A16 4GB price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 4GB price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A16 4GB is currently available on the market. The A16...

Advertisement

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung and LG phones at risk amid Android certificate release
Samsung and LG phones at risk amid Android certificate release
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix hot 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
NASA Hubble Telescope Captures Open Star Cluster
NASA Hubble Telescope Captures Open Star Cluster
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story