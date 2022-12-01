Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y33T with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Android 11 will power the new phone.
  • Vivo AY33T will include a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo released Y33T with fair price in Pakistan. The smartphone company Vivo launches a new Y-series gadget. The new midrange phone will be incredibly powerful.

The new phone is Vivo Y33T. The smartphone will use one of the latest chipsets, Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G. (6 nm).

It also has Adreno 610 GPU. 2.4GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new Vivo Y33T. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels. Android 11 will power the new phone.

The next Vivo sharp Y33T will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this phone, therefore it will run super-fast due of its RAM.

Vivo Y33T contains 128GB of storage, therefore data capacity is infinite. On the phone’s back is a Triple Camera arrangement.

The smartphone Y33T will include 50, 2, and 2 megapixel primary sensors. The Y33T’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make taking selfies easy and attractive.

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects Y33T data by permitting only authorised users. The Vivo AY33T will include a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging. Samsung and other tech heavyweights will be challenged by the Vivo Y33T.

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33T specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and features. Vivo Y33s is now available...

