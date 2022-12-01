Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33T with fair price in Pakistan.

Android 11 will power the new phone.

Vivo AY33T will include a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Vivo released Y33T with fair price in Pakistan. The smartphone company Vivo launches a new Y-series gadget. The new midrange phone will be incredibly powerful.

The new phone is Vivo Y33T. The smartphone will use one of the latest chipsets, Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G. (6 nm).

It also has Adreno 610 GPU. 2.4GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new Vivo Y33T. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels. Android 11 will power the new phone.

The next Vivo sharp Y33T will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this phone, therefore it will run super-fast due of its RAM.

Vivo Y33T contains 128GB of storage, therefore data capacity is infinite. On the phone’s back is a Triple Camera arrangement.

The smartphone Y33T will include 50, 2, and 2 megapixel primary sensors. The Y33T’s 8-megapixel selfie camera will make taking selfies easy and attractive.

Advertisement

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects Y33T data by permitting only authorised users. The Vivo AY33T will include a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging. Samsung and other tech heavyweights will be challenged by the Vivo Y33T.

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33T specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and features. Vivo Y33s is now available...