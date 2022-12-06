Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The rumored 5G capability of the upcoming Vivo Y35 will use the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
  • It has a large battery pack that can last all day on a single charge, with a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The features of this rumoured midrange smartphone have lately been revealed by several prominent leakers.

Their sources claim that the new Vivo Y35 5G would be released in December or sometime in 2023. However, we will also be providing you with more information that has been coming out for the past few months.

The rumoured 5G capability of the upcoming Vivo Y35 will use the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Hearing that the phone will have 5G connectivity is quite intriguing. Soon after, the Vivo Y35 5G will employ a capacitive touchscreen LCD display measuring in at a whopping 6.58 inches and capable of displaying images in HD+ (720 by 1600) resolution.

The Adreno 610 GPU allows for a smooth user experience when interacting with the phone. A 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are rumoured to be part of the Vivo Y35 5G’s dual-camera configuration, according to the most recent leaks.

It has a single front-facing camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels. The new Y35 5G has a large battery pack that can last all day on a single charge, with a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Fast charging at 18W may fill it up in a matter of minutes. The release date of the Vivo Y35 5G is unknown at this time. When Vivo releases the Y35 5G, it will go up against Samsung and other top brands in the market.

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y35 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.05 x 75.6 x 8.15mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications

The screen on the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches and has a...

