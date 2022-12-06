Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The features of this rumoured midrange smartphone have lately been revealed by several prominent leakers.
Their sources claim that the new Vivo Y35 5G would be released in December or sometime in 2023. However, we will also be providing you with more information that has been coming out for the past few months.
The rumoured 5G capability of the upcoming Vivo Y35 will use the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Hearing that the phone will have 5G connectivity is quite intriguing. Soon after, the Vivo Y35 5G will employ a capacitive touchscreen LCD display measuring in at a whopping 6.58 inches and capable of displaying images in HD+ (720 by 1600) resolution.
The Adreno 610 GPU allows for a smooth user experience when interacting with the phone. A 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are rumoured to be part of the Vivo Y35 5G’s dual-camera configuration, according to the most recent leaks.
It has a single front-facing camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels. The new Y35 5G has a large battery pack that can last all day on a single charge, with a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Fast charging at 18W may fill it up in a matter of minutes. The release date of the Vivo Y35 5G is unknown at this time. When Vivo releases the Y35 5G, it will go up against Samsung and other top brands in the market.
The Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.05 x 75.6 x 8.15mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
