Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The features of this rumoured midrange smartphone have lately been revealed by several prominent leakers.

Their sources claim that the new Vivo Y35 5G would be released in December or sometime in 2023. However, we will also be providing you with more information that has been coming out for the past few months.

The rumoured 5G capability of the upcoming Vivo Y35 will use the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Hearing that the phone will have 5G connectivity is quite intriguing. Soon after, the Vivo Y35 5G will employ a capacitive touchscreen LCD display measuring in at a whopping 6.58 inches and capable of displaying images in HD+ (720 by 1600) resolution.

The Adreno 610 GPU allows for a smooth user experience when interacting with the phone. A 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are rumoured to be part of the Vivo Y35 5G’s dual-camera configuration, according to the most recent leaks.

It has a single front-facing camera with a resolution of 5 megapixels. The new Y35 5G has a large battery pack that can last all day on a single charge, with a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Fast charging at 18W may fill it up in a matter of minutes. The release date of the Vivo Y35 5G is unknown at this time. When Vivo releases the Y35 5G, it will go up against Samsung and other top brands in the market.

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y35 5G specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.05 x 75. 6 x 8.15mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/128/256/512GB Built-in, 4/6/8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

