Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo Y35 will soon be available in the market, the smartphone Y35 will have a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display as its primary display.

The screen boasts a 90 Hz refresh rate with a water drop-shaped notch in the middle. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery to power it.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage are all features of the Vivo Y35.

The phone will include 256GB of internal storage, 1TB of external memory, and 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y35 4G comes with three rear cameras. 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and 50-megapixel primary sensor make up the 3-sensor configuration. The front camera is 8 megapixels and can be used for video calls and selfies.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

