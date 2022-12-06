Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
Articles
  • Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y35 will soon be available in the market, 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display will be featured on the smartphone Y35.

The screen has a water drop-shaped notch in the middle and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y35 has a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

The phone will include 8GB of RAM, 1TB of external memory, and 256GB of internal storage.

Three rear cameras are included with the Vivo Y35 4G. 3-sensor setup: 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and 50-megapixel main sensor. 8 megapixels are available on the front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-

Vivo Y35 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Also Read

Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera
Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera

Vivo Y22 arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch....

