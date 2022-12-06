Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y22 is available in Pakistan with 50MP Camera
Vivo Y22 arrives in Pakistan at the end of its global launch....
Vivo Y35 will soon be available in the market, 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display will be featured on the smartphone Y35.
The screen has a water drop-shaped notch in the middle and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y35 has a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
The phone will include 8GB of RAM, 1TB of external memory, and 256GB of internal storage.
Three rear cameras are included with the Vivo Y35 4G. 3-sensor setup: 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, and 50-megapixel main sensor. 8 megapixels are available on the front camera for selfies and video calls.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 45,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn Gold, Agate Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
