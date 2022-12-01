Advertisement
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
  • Vivo Y51 will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665.
  • Internal storage is 128 gigabytes. 48 megapixels will be the phone’s main sensor.
  • The phone will have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
The Vivo Y51 has been released with cheaper price in Pakistan. The phone’s press release discloses a lot. The Vivo Y51 will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665.

Although the phone’s chipset is mid-range, its other features are high. The Vivo Y51 has 4GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end phones.

The business introduces it in the Vivo Y51 to grab people’ attention. Internal storage is 128 gigabytes. This is a tremendous quantity of storage capacity that will allow users to store a lot of stuff.

The device will have a slot to expand storage. The Y51 will have four cameras from Vivo. 48 megapixels will be the phone’s main sensor.

It’s used in most high-end smartphones. The Y51 doesn’t show its other sensors. But we may expect a robust back camera arrangement.

Front camera is 16 megapixels. Both of the Y51’s cameras have features that improve photo quality. The next phone will have a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

Vivo’s Y51 has a 6.38-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Vivo Y51’s Li-Po Non-removable 4500 mAh battery will compete with Samsung phones.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Vivo Y51 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
