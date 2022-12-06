WhatsApp is Adding Unicode 15 more emoji

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services today.

WhatsApp is working on adding support for new emoji that were just approved by the Unicode Consortium.

The Unicode Consortium gave the Unicode 15 standard the go-ahead in the middle of September.

It may not always be the first to add the newest features.

But it has a lot of ways to express yourself, like Communities, support for large groups, and even the ability to message yourself if you forget something.

Now, WhatsApp is working on adding support for new emoji that were just approved by the Unicode Consortium. This will help you express yourself better and with fewer words.

The Unicode Consortium gave the Unicode 15 standard the go-ahead in the middle of September. It had 4,489 new characters, including 20 new emoji (31, if you count every skin tone variation).

After testing WhatsApp beta version 2.22.25.12, WABetaInfo saw that the messaging service was adding support for 21 of the Unicode 15 emoji behind the scenes.

Sometime soon, beta testers around the world should be able to try out these 21 new emoji, but the exact date is not yet clear.

The people who work on WhatsApp also seem to have changed how eight older emoji look. The pleading face and the face holding back tears emoji look the most different, and you can check out both of them in the latest beta build on the Play Store.

With One UI 5, Samsung was one of the first companies to give its users access to Unicode 15 emoji, even before Google and other major smartphone manufacturers.

There are a few helpful additions, such as hearts in three different colours, angel wings, a Wi-Fi symbol, a jellyfish, and a flute. With these special characters coming to WhatsApp, it might be a little bit easier to find the right emoji for a given situation.

