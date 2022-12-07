Two women say ex-partners followed them using Bluetooth-enabled trackers.

This latest action, filed in a San Francisco federal court, alleges Apple isn’t doing enough to stop this. One woman stated her ex-husband planted an AirTag in their child’s backpack to track her.

Lauren Hughes of Texas and Jane Doe filed the class action suit on Monday, alleging the tech giant was irresponsible in creating and marketing the affordable tracking devices.

Apple hasn’t commented on the case, but it has changed AirTags to make them safer.

This includes a pop-up warning when a phone detects an unknown AirTag and tracker noises when it’s separated from its owner.

Apple noted in February when it updated the trackers that people sometimes receive unwelcome monitoring notifications for innocuous causes, such as borrowing someone’s keys with an AirTag attached or going in a car with a family member’s AirPods left inside.

Bad actors have used AirTag for malevolent or criminal objectives, too.

Apple has worked with safety groups and police. Through our assessments and conversations, we’ve found more ways to update AirTag safety alerts and prevent unwanted tracking.

American model Brooks Nader spoke out about AirTags earlier this year.

Apple has also created a user guide for anyone concerned about technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment.

It serves as a hub for personal safety checklists, safety and privacy tools, and instructions on controlling location access and blocking unexpected sign-in attempts.

The book offers simple checklists and in-depth feature activities to help consumers experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment understands the Apple ecosystem alternatives that can help protect their personal safety.

It gives step-by-step instructions on how to revoke someone’s access to the information you previously allowed, such as location data in Find My and Calendar meetings.

It also explains how to notify a buddy when you return home safely and how to swiftly activate Emergency SOS.Apple says, ‘This guidance will be updated regularly to offer the knowledge you need to feel safe using Apple devices.’

Apple’s guide not only outlines AirTags, but also its smart home capabilities and App Privacy Report.

