Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Women sue Apple, claiming ex-partners stalked them through AirTags
Women sue Apple, claiming ex-partners stalked them through AirTags

Women sue Apple, claiming ex-partners stalked them through AirTags

Articles
Advertisement
Women sue Apple, claiming ex-partners stalked them through AirTags

Women sue Apple, claiming ex-partners stalked them through AirTags

Advertisement
  • Two women say ex-partners followed them using Bluetooth-enabled trackers.
  • The trackers were released this year to help find bags and keys.
  • Several reports say they’re being used to stalk women.
Advertisement

Two women say ex-partners followed them using Bluetooth-enabled trackers.

The trackers were released this year to help find bags and keys. Several reports say they’re being used to stalk women.

This latest action, filed in a San Francisco federal court, alleges Apple isn’t doing enough to stop this. One woman stated her ex-husband planted an AirTag in their child’s backpack to track her.

Lauren Hughes of Texas and Jane Doe filed the class action suit on Monday, alleging the tech giant was irresponsible in creating and marketing the affordable tracking devices.

Apple hasn’t commented on the case, but it has changed AirTags to make them safer.

This includes a pop-up warning when a phone detects an unknown AirTag and tracker noises when it’s separated from its owner.

Advertisement

Apple noted in February when it updated the trackers that people sometimes receive unwelcome monitoring notifications for innocuous causes, such as borrowing someone’s keys with an AirTag attached or going in a car with a family member’s AirPods left inside.

Bad actors have used AirTag for malevolent or criminal objectives, too.

Apple has worked with safety groups and police. Through our assessments and conversations, we’ve found more ways to update AirTag safety alerts and prevent unwanted tracking.

American model Brooks Nader spoke out about AirTags earlier this year.

Apple has also created a user guide for anyone concerned about technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment.

It serves as a hub for personal safety checklists, safety and privacy tools, and instructions on controlling location access and blocking unexpected sign-in attempts.

Advertisement

The book offers simple checklists and in-depth feature activities to help consumers experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment understands the Apple ecosystem alternatives that can help protect their personal safety.

It gives step-by-step instructions on how to revoke someone’s access to the information you previously allowed, such as location data in Find My and Calendar meetings.

It also explains how to notify a buddy when you return home safely and how to swiftly activate Emergency SOS.Apple says, ‘This guidance will be updated regularly to offer the knowledge you need to feel safe using Apple devices.’

Apple’s guide not only outlines AirTags, but also its smart home capabilities and App Privacy Report.

Also Read

Microsoft considering ‘super app’ to challenge Apple and Google
Microsoft considering ‘super app’ to challenge Apple and Google

Microsoft is thinking about making a "super app" that combines all of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story