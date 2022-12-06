Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is easy to find on the market. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888.

The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use.

On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, there are four cameras. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 11T pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm ) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity Audio Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+