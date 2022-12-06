Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 series is officially launching on December 28th
According to the earlier leaked reports that Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone company,...
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is easy to find on the market. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888.
Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor, which makes it very fast and gives it even more power.
The screen on the phone is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use.
On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, there are four cameras. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Xiaomi 11T pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
