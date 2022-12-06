Advertisement
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

  • Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor.
  • The screen on the phone is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is easy to find on the market. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 2.84 Octa-core processor, which makes it very fast and gives it even more power.

The screen on the phone is 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 256 gigabytes of storage space, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use.

On the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, there are four cameras. The main sensor will be 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels along 5 megapixels.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 11T pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight204 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Gyro, Proximity
AudioTuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

 

