Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will soon be available in the market, the company’s 13 series will include the next smartphone. It will be a premium gadget known as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2, will power this gadget.

Advertisement

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an octa-core processor with a 3.0 GHz clock speed. A GPU named Adreno 740 is also present.

The screen size of this brand-new, soon-to-be-released smartphone is a large 6.67 inches. It features a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and an LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The gadget is referred to as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone includes a sizable battery with a capacity of up to 4800 mAh and quick charging capabilities.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Purple, Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, 1.6Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacityLi-Po Non removable 4800 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and features. Xiaomi Redmi 11A will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Neuralink, Elon Musk's medical startup, killed 1,500 animals
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story