Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will soon be available in the market, the company’s 13 series will include the next smartphone. It will be a premium gadget known as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2, will power this gadget.

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an octa-core processor with a 3.0 GHz clock speed. A GPU named Adreno 740 is also present.

The screen size of this brand-new, soon-to-be-released smartphone is a large 6.67 inches. It features a full-HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and an LTPS AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The gadget is referred to as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone includes a sizable battery with a capacity of up to 4800 mAh and quick charging capabilities.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, 1.6Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR10+) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent ), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity Li-Po Non removable 4800 mAh – Fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+