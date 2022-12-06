Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 11A will soon be available in the market, the smartphone has 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, which offers a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The secondary camera on the Redmi 11A has a resolution of 2 megapixels and a stronger LED light, while the primary camera on the device has a resolution of 13 megapixels.

The fast fingerprint reader is located to the right of this camera module. Up front, it has a solitary 5 megapixel camera.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi 11A comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which enables it to last for most of the day before needing to be charged.

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan  is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 11A Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G25
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and features. Xiaomi Redmi Note...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
WhatsApp is Adding Unicode 15 more emoji
WhatsApp is Adding Unicode 15 more emoji
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story