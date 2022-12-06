Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 11A will soon be available in the market, the smartphone has 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, which offers a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The secondary camera on the Redmi 11A has a resolution of 2 megapixels and a stronger LED light, while the primary camera on the device has a resolution of 13 megapixels.

The fast fingerprint reader is located to the right of this camera module. Up front, it has a solitary 5 megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 11A comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which enables it to last for most of the day before needing to be charged.

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 11A Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

