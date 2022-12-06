Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 11A will soon be available in the market, the smartphone has 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, which offers a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The secondary camera on the Redmi 11A has a resolution of 2 megapixels and a stronger LED light, while the primary camera on the device has a resolution of 13 megapixels.
The fast fingerprint reader is located to the right of this camera module. Up front, it has a solitary 5 megapixel camera.
The Xiaomi Redmi 11A comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which enables it to last for most of the day before needing to be charged.
Xiaomi Redmi 11A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
