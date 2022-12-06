Xiaomi 13 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi will release Redmi 12C series with reasonable price in Pakistan. It’s no secret that Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10C series this year; following the series’ popularity, the firm will soon release the all-new Xiaomi Redmi 12C in China and other markets across the world.
The premiere of this series has been rumoured for 2023, but in the meantime, we’ll fill you in on what little we know.
The new Xiaomi 12C should function faultlessly thanks to its 2.4Ghz Octa Core CPU and MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset.
The phone also has 64GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is a selling point in and of itself. At 6.5 inches, it provides the phone a high-end look and feel.
This screen’s full high-definition resolution of 720 by 1650 pixels means it operates admirably. Corning Gorilla Glass is included for further safety.
The main sensor on the rumoured Xiaomi Redmi 12C is 50 megapixels, while the resolutions of the secondary and third cameras are still unknown.
There’s a single 5 megapixel camera for taking pictures of yourself in the notch up top. One full charge of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s larger 5000 mAh battery will keep it going all day long.
Fast charging at 18W would fully charge it in minutes. The upcoming Xiaomi 12C could utilise Android 12 OS. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner located on the rear of the phone is lightning fast.
Xiaomi’s introduction of the Redmi 12C will put Samsung and other manufacturers in a tough position.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~276 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
