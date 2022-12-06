Xiaomi will release Redmi 12C series with reasonable price in Pakistan. It’s no secret that Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10C series this year; following the series’ popularity, the firm will soon release the all-new Xiaomi Redmi 12C in China and other markets across the world.

The premiere of this series has been rumoured for 2023, but in the meantime, we’ll fill you in on what little we know.

The new Xiaomi 12C should function faultlessly thanks to its 2.4Ghz Octa Core CPU and MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset.

The phone also has 64GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is a selling point in and of itself. At 6.5 inches, it provides the phone a high-end look and feel.

This screen’s full high-definition resolution of 720 by 1650 pixels means it operates admirably. Corning Gorilla Glass is included for further safety.

The main sensor on the rumoured Xiaomi Redmi 12C is 50 megapixels, while the resolutions of the secondary and third cameras are still unknown.

There’s a single 5 megapixel camera for taking pictures of yourself in the notch up top. One full charge of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s larger 5000 mAh battery will keep it going all day long.

Fast charging at 18W would fully charge it in minutes. The upcoming Xiaomi 12C could utilise Android 12 OS. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner located on the rear of the phone is lightning fast.

Xiaomi’s introduction of the Redmi 12C will put Samsung and other manufacturers in a tough position.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 12C specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~276 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

