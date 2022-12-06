Advertisement
Xiaomi will release Redmi 12C series with reasonable price in Pakistan. It’s no secret that Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10C series this year; following the series’ popularity, the firm will soon release the all-new Xiaomi Redmi 12C in China and other markets across the world.

The premiere of this series has been rumoured for 2023, but in the meantime, we’ll fill you in on what little we know.

The new Xiaomi 12C should function faultlessly thanks to its 2.4Ghz Octa Core CPU and MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset.

The phone also has 64GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is a selling point in and of itself. At 6.5 inches, it provides the phone a high-end look and feel.

This screen’s full high-definition resolution of 720 by 1650 pixels means it operates admirably. Corning Gorilla Glass is included for further safety.

Advertisement

The main sensor on the rumoured Xiaomi Redmi 12C is 50 megapixels, while the resolutions of the secondary and third cameras are still unknown.

There’s a single 5 megapixel camera for taking pictures of yourself in the notch up top. One full charge of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C’s larger 5000 mAh battery will keep it going all day long.

Fast charging at 18W would fully charge it in minutes. The upcoming Xiaomi 12C could utilise Android 12 OS. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner located on the rear of the phone is lightning fast.

Xiaomi’s introduction of the Redmi 12C will put Samsung and other manufacturers in a tough position.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi 12C specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~276 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

