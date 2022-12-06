Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy. It has some great features and costs about the same as other phones.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro works because it has a Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor.
This chipset works well because its CPU has eight cores and runs at 2.3 GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.67 inches and has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The SoC and 6 GB of RAM in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro make it a fast phone. The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes in two different styles, and both of them have 128 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.