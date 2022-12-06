Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is available to purchase.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 732G (8 nm).

Xiaomi Note 10 Pro has 128 GB Ram and two colors.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy. It has some great features and costs about the same as other phones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro works because it has a Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor.

This chipset works well because its CPU has eight cores and runs at 2.3 GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.67 inches and has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The SoC and 6 GB of RAM in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro make it a fast phone. The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes in two different styles, and both of them have 128 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)

