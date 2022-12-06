Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is available to purchase.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 732G (8 nm).
  • Xiaomi Note 10 Pro has 128 GB Ram and two colors.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy. It has some great features and costs about the same as other phones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro works because it has a Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor.

This chipset works well because its CPU has eight cores and runs at 2.3 GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a capacitive touchscreen that measures 6.67 inches and has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The SoC and 6 GB of RAM in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro make it a fast phone. The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes in two different styles, and both of them have 128 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5020 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on...

Next Story