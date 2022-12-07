Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
Articles
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy
  • It has a capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • A Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor makes the phone work.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy. It has some great features and costs about the same as other phones.

A Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor makes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro work.

This chipset works well because the CPU has eight cores and runs at 2.3 GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a size of 6.67 inches.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fast phone because it has a SoC and 6 GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes in two different styles, but both of them have 128 GB of storage.

A 5020 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The Xiaomi Poco X3...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
