Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The Xiaomi Poco X3...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available to buy. It has some great features and costs about the same as other phones.
A Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) processor makes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro work.
This chipset works well because the CPU has eight cores and runs at 2.3 GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a size of 6.67 inches.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a fast phone because it has a SoC and 6 GB of RAM.
The Xiaomi Note 10 Pro comes in two different styles, but both of them have 128 GB of storage.
A 5020 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
