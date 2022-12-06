Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and features

Xiaomi Redmi note 8 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the name of the upcoming Xiaomi model. The render of the upcoming smartphone shows a lot of details regarding its back. The specs of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro are impressive.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Smooth operation is ensured by this chipset. Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi boasts 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle a lot of data.

A dedicated slot is available on the Xiaomi Redmi Note for memory expansion up to 256GB. Storage will therefore address your issue.

Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi sports four rear cameras. The primary sensor for the squad will be a 64-megapixel one. The 6.53-inch IPS screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro will feature a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The front-facing camera on the smartphone has a resolution of 20 MP.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI 10 Dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Red, Blue, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI 10 Dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Red, Blue, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm) GPU Mali-G76MC4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, ( gyro -EIS)) Front 20 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)