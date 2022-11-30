YouTube crashes for many iOS and iPadOS users

The YouTube app is crashing for many users of Apple’s iOS and iPadOS devices.

There is currently no workaround for this problem.

We have contacted YouTube for comment and will revise this article once we hear back.

The YouTube app is crucial to many people’s daily routines, so any problems with it can be a major setback. That appears to be the case for many people right now, as the official Team YouTube Twitter account has just announced that the app is having some issues and that a patch is on the way.

It’s unclear when exactly this issue began, though others have said it has persisted at least since this morning. Users using Apple’s iOS and iPadOS are affected, and there have been rumours that the issue has spread to other media players, such as the Apple TV.

In addition to the over 7,000 reports and countless comments regarding the YouTube app crashing, there have been reports on Downdetector that YouTube Music is now being affected.

If you are afflicted, you will likely notice as soon as you try to run the YouTube app, since it will crash in a matter of seconds.

Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing how long this issue will persist or what steps will be taken to resolve it.

For the time being, you can always use the Safari web browser on your iOS device to satisfy your YouTube cravings. You may not have the nicest or most streamlined experience, but at least you can continue to enjoy all of your usual material.

