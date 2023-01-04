Advertisement
Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
  • Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo drone Camera Phone is now available in the market and it has some incredible features.

It’s important to note that Fawad Chaudhry, the federal communications minister, complimented the device in a tweet.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/-

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR
Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
