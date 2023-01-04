Advertisement
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Vivo v20 price in Pakistan and features.
  • Vivo v20 is powered by a Snapdragon 720G CPU.
  • Vivo v20 has a 4000 mAh battery capacity.
Vivo V20 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G CPU.

The front left side of the Vivo V20 has two cameras. The selfie camera has a 44MP resolution.

It also offers a microSD card with 128GB of additional storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. The phone contains a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the front of the phone, underneath the 6.44-inch OLED display, is a fingerprint scanner. The 44MP camera in the “waterdrop notch” has an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs.  37,999 – 44,999/-

Vivo V20 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

