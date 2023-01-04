Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y33 has an octa-core processor. The phone will be run...
Vivo V20 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G CPU.
The front left side of the Vivo V20 has two cameras. The selfie camera has a 44MP resolution.
It also offers a microSD card with 128GB of additional storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. The phone contains a 4,000 mAh battery.
On the front of the phone, underneath the 6.44-inch OLED display, is a fingerprint scanner. The 44MP camera in the “waterdrop notch” has an f/2.0 lens.
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 37,999 – 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
