Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo v20 price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo v20 is powered by a Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Vivo v20 has a 4000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo V20 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G CPU.

The front left side of the Vivo V20 has two cameras. The selfie camera has a 44MP resolution.

It also offers a microSD card with 128GB of additional storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. The phone contains a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the front of the phone, underneath the 6.44-inch OLED display, is a fingerprint scanner. The 44MP camera in the “waterdrop notch” has an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 37,999 – 44,999/-

Vivo V20 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

