Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available for purchase. It is a high-end smartphone with premium features.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the company’s own A16 Bionic 4 (nm) chipset, which is incredibly powerful. With a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor that allows it to move at the speed of light, it is the most powerful on the market.
The device features an award-winning, cutting-edge Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display. This smartphone has a scratch-resistant screen as well as a coating that prevents oil from clinging to it.
Apple upgraded the RAM to 6 GB, which boosted its speed. You should be alright with the phone’s internal storage of 256 GB or 512 GB.
The smartphone has four cameras on the back. The primary camera sensor is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels with a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.
For further security, the smartphone has a built-in Face ID reader that can recognize your face. It is also dustproof and waterproof, with an IP68 rating (up to 6 meters for 30 minutes).
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 479,000/-
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
