  Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic 4 (nm) chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device has 6 GB of RAM and a 4323 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available for purchase. It is a high-end smartphone with premium features.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the company’s own A16 Bionic 4 (nm) chipset, which is incredibly powerful. With a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor that allows it to move at the speed of light, it is the most powerful on the market.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The device features an award-winning, cutting-edge Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display. This smartphone has a scratch-resistant screen as well as a coating that prevents oil from clinging to it.

Apple upgraded the RAM to 6 GB, which boosted its speed. You should be alright with the phone’s internal storage of 256 GB or 512 GB.

The smartphone has four cameras on the back. The primary camera sensor is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels with a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

For further security, the smartphone has a built-in Face ID reader that can recognize your face. It is also dustproof and waterproof, with an IP68 rating (up to 6 meters for 30 minutes).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 479,000/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
