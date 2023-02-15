Advertisement
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic 4 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel camera.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is now on the market. It is a premium smartphone with high-end features.

The A16 Bionic 4 (nm) chipset used in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is extremely powerful. With a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor that allows it to move at the speed of light, it is the most powerful on the market.

The Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen display. This phone has a scratch-resistant screen as well as a layer that prevents oil from adhering to it.

The RAM in the iPhone 14 Pro Max was increased to 6 GB by Apple, which increased its speed. You should be fine with the phone’s 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has a...

On the back of the phone there are four cameras. The primary camera sensor measures 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera measures 12 megapixels and includes a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 479,000/

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

BUILDOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

 

