Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features.

This smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 32/128/256GB of internal storage.

The iPhone 7 has a battery capacity of 1960 mAh.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a 2.34GHz processor and iOS 10.0.1 preinstalled; iOS 11.2.5 can be upgraded afterwards.

A combined 7 Megapixel front-and-rear camera resolution is available on the smartphone.

The capacitive touchscreen, LED lighting, and IPS LCD display on the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 have a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels.

This smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 32/128/256GB of internal storage.

The iPhone 7 has a battery capacity of 1960 mAh.

Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 26,999/- Apple iPhone 7 Specifications BUILD OS iOS 10 Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm Weight 138g SIM Nano-SIM Colors Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700) PROCESSOR CPU Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr) Chipset Apple A10 Fusion GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom MEMORY Built-in 32GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main 12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected]) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint Audio 3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone Browser HTML5 (safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/ command /dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor BATTERY Capacity Non-removable Li-Po battery Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs Advertisement

Also Read Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen. The device has...