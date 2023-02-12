Advertisement
  Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked
Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked

Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked

Articles
Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked

Chinese OnePlus 11

  • The OnePlus 11 is currently a hot item, with people sourcing units from anywhere they can.
  • The phone that came from China worked perfectly for approximately two weeks.
  • The restrictions appear to apply only when using a Chinese unit in the mentioned markets.
The OnePlus 11 is currently a hot item, and it’s no surprise that people are sourcing units from anywhere they can. This is what prompted a discovery on the Russian 4PDA forum and a deeper look at what appears to be a region-locked OnePlus 11 unit.

The phone came from China and worked perfectly for approximately two weeks before displaying a notification that roughly translates to: “You are using a region-customized phone.” Its calling functions are limited in your area. “Please contact customer service for support.” After that, the phone’s calling capabilities were limited. It is unknown whether cellular data was also affected.

Regardless, the 4PDA community dug a little deeper. The warning message was sent by the TeleService.apk (com.android.phone) app. The community then discovered the config files that list the MMCs of the regions where the region-locking behavior occurs. That’s correct. The restrictions appear to apply exclusively when using a Chinese unit in one of the mentioned markets. The list is lengthy and can be found via the link below, but some of the target countries include India, Italy, Russia, and Brazil.

Oneplus 11

These are all nations where OnePlus sells the worldwide version of the OnePlus 11, which makes the targeted region-locking method more logical. The basic premise appears to be that the corporation does not wish to have users.

getting imported phones in countries where there are official sales channels.

But it’s not all terrible news. The community also discovered a string inside an OplusEngineerNetwork.apk indicating that users may be able to unlock the region by entering a 16-digit unlock code. This code may presumably be obtained on a per-device basis by contacting OnePlus support. However, assistance may still be hesitant to unlock phones acquired through third-party stores rather than official Chinese channels. This part is still unknown.

Another possibility raised by the source is that this type of network lockdown will be applied to some Chinese Oppo and Realme devices. This has yet to be confirmed. However, it goes without saying that this would be a regrettable development.

