Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’
Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’

Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’

Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter.
  • Musk’s picture shows his Shiba Inu dog sitting on the CEO’s chair.
  • Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.
Advertisement

Elon Musk, the billionaire, has identified Twitter’s “new CEO,” and he is “so much better than that other guy,” according to Musk. Musk exposed the world to his pet dog, Floki.

Musk’s picture shows his Shiba Inu dog sitting on the CEO’s chair. The pet dog is seen wearing a black Twitter T-shirt with the word CEO inscribed on it. A few documents and a little laptop can be seen on the ground in front of the puppy.

Musk captioned the photo, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” and later added, “So much better than that other guy!”

Advertisement

In another tweet, he said, “He’s great with numbers!”

Advertisement

Musk stated in his third tweet that Floki “has style.”

The post elicited amusing responses on Twitter. “I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job,” one person said.

Advertisement

Another person added, “I like these frames better. Fitting for Valentines.”

According to the third user, “Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!”

In October 2022, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.Mr. Agrawal went to court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk accountable for the conditions of a takeover transaction he had wanted to avoid.

Also Read

Elon Musk was found not guilty of fraud in relation to a Tesla tweet
Elon Musk was found not guilty of fraud in relation to a Tesla tweet

Elon musk has been exonerated of wrongdoing after his tweet. He might...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story