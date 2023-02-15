Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’

Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter.

Musk’s picture shows his Shiba Inu dog sitting on the CEO’s chair.

Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk, the billionaire, has identified Twitter’s “new CEO,” and he is “so much better than that other guy,” according to Musk. Musk exposed the world to his pet dog, Floki.

Musk’s picture shows his Shiba Inu dog sitting on the CEO’s chair. The pet dog is seen wearing a black Twitter T-shirt with the word CEO inscribed on it. A few documents and a little laptop can be seen on the ground in front of the puppy.

Musk captioned the photo, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” and later added, “So much better than that other guy!”

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, he said, “He’s great with numbers!”

Musk stated in his third tweet that Floki “has style.”

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The post elicited amusing responses on Twitter. “I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job,” one person said.

Another person added, “I like these frames better. Fitting for Valentines.”

According to the third user, “Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!”

In October 2022, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.Mr. Agrawal went to court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk accountable for the conditions of a takeover transaction he had wanted to avoid.

