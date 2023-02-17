Advertisement
  • Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications
  • Honor 10 Lite is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor.
  • It has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.
  • It has 3GB of  RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.
The Honor 10 Lite is now available for purchase. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor and has 3GB of Memory.

It has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

It includes 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be upgraded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The phone has a rear 13-megapixel primary camera and a front-facing 24-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The primary camera can capture 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the front-facing camera can capture 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

A 3400 mAh battery powers the phone can supports fast charging.

Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan

The Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Honor 10 Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions154.7 x 73.6 x 8 mm
Weight162 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite, Black, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~416 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Charging 5V/2A 10W

 

