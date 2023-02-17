Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications

Honor 10 Lite is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor.

The Honor 10 Lite is now available for purchase. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor and has 3GB of Memory.

It has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

It includes 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be upgraded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The phone has a rear 13-megapixel primary camera and a front-facing 24-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The primary camera can capture 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the front-facing camera can capture 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

A 3400 mAh battery powers the phone can supports fast charging.

Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan

The Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Honor 10 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 154.7 x 73.6 x 8 mm Weight 162 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~416 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh – Charging 5V/2A 10W