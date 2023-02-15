Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Tecno Spark 4 has an quad-core 2.0 GHz processor. It has 3GB...
Honor 10 Lite is now available for sale. It features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
The phone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM.
It has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB.
The device has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 24-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The primary camera is capable of recording 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the front-facing camera can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second.
The phone is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|154.7 x 73.6 x 8 mm
|Weight
|162 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~416 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Phase detection, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|24 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Charging 5V/2A 10W
