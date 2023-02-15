Advertisement
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

  • The Honor 20 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear.
  • It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
  • The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.
Honor 20 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone with a powerful processor, ample RAM and storage, impressive camera capabilities, and a long-lasting battery.

It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Honor 20 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

On the front, there is a single 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at up to 22.5W.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock technology. The Honor 20 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the EMUI 9.1 skin on top.

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 20 Pro detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMagic UI 2.1
Dimensions154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Blue, Phantom Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP10
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)

 

