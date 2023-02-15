Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

The Honor 20 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear.

It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

Honor 20 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone with a powerful processor, ample RAM and storage, impressive camera capabilities, and a long-lasting battery.

The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Honor 20 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

On the front, there is a single 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at up to 22.5W.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock technology. The Honor 20 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the EMUI 9.1 skin on top.

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 20 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Magic UI 2.1 Dimensions 154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Blue, Phantom Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser /PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash Features AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)