Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 8 Pro has a 6.8-inch HD+ display screen. The phone...
Honor 20 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone with a powerful processor, ample RAM and storage, impressive camera capabilities, and a long-lasting battery.
It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of cameras, the Honor 20 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
On the front, there is a single 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at up to 22.5W.
It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock technology. The Honor 20 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the EMUI 9.1 skin on top.
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Magic UI 2.1
|Dimensions
|154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Blue, Phantom Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
|Features
|AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.