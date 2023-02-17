Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement
  • The Honor 20 Pro features a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • It’s powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 chipset.
Advertisement

Honor 20 Pro is a high-end smartphone with a great camera setup, plenty of storage, and solid performance.

The Honor 20 Pro features a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which provides a sharp and clear viewing experience.

It’s powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 chipset, which is a high-end processor that’s capable of handling demanding tasks and running multiple apps simultaneously.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which provides plenty of space for storing photos, videos, and other files.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. Vivo Y22...

Advertisement

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 20 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMagic UI 2.1
Dimensions154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Blue, Phantom Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP10
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story