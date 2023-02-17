Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage....
Honor 8S is a decent budget phone that offers a good value for its price. It features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.
The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.
The Honor 8S has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
The phone is equipped with a 3020mAh non-removable battery, which should last for a full day of usage.
Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfer.
Honor 8S price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, PDAF, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh
