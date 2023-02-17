Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Honor 8S has a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone is equipped with a 3020mAh non-removable battery.
  • It has a a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
Advertisement

Honor 8S is a decent budget phone that offers a good value for its price. It features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.

The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Honor 8S has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is equipped with a 3020mAh non-removable battery, which should last for a full day of usage.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfer.

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage....

Honor 8S price in Pakistan

Honor 8S price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 18,999/-

Honor 8S specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, PDAF, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story