Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 8S has a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone is equipped with a 3020mAh non-removable battery.

It has a a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Honor 8S is a decent budget phone that offers a good value for its price. It features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.

The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Honor 8S has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is equipped with a 3020mAh non-removable battery, which should last for a full day of usage.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfer.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage....

Honor 8S price in Pakistan Honor 8S price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 18,999/- Honor 8S specifications Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0Ghz Quad Core Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, PDAF, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh Advertisement