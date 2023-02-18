Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered...
The Honor 9X Lite is currently available on the market. An octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor powers it.
It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 396 pixels per inch.
It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.
The Honor 9X Lite has a 3,750mAh battery that should last the entire day.
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Emerald Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3750 mAh
|– Standard charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.