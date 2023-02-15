Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 9X Lite has a dual-camera setup on the back.

The front-facing camera has a 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone is powered by a 3750 mAh battery.

Currently on the market is the Honor 9X Lite. It is run by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, giving it a pixel density of 396 pixels per inch.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Honor 9X Lite has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front-facing camera is a 8-megapixel sensor, which is housed in a pop-up module. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Honor 9X Lite comes with a 3,750mAh battery, which should be sufficient for a day’s use.

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Honor 9X Lite specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 188 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3750 mAh – Standard charging 10W

