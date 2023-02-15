Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Honor 9X Lite has a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • The front-facing camera has a 8-megapixel sensor.
  • The phone is powered by a 3750 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Currently on the market is the Honor 9X Lite. It is run by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, giving it a pixel density of 396 pixels per inch.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Honor 9X Lite has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front-facing camera is a 8-megapixel sensor, which is housed in a pop-up module. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Honor 9X Lite comes with a 3,750mAh battery, which should be sufficient for a day’s use.

Advertisement

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor 10 Lite is now available for sale. The phone is powered...

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Honor 9X Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.1
Dimensions160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight188 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGoogle Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3750 mAh
– Standard charging 10W
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story